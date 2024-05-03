1 hour ago

The family of the late Ricky Roy Romeo, former fitness trainer for the Black Stars, paid a visit to President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku at the Ghana Football Association Headquarters on Wednesday, May 2, 2024.

Led by Mr. David Narh Wussah, the head of the family, the delegation included GFA Executive Council members Mr. Samuel Aboabire and Mr. Eugene Nobel Noel.

They informed President Okraku about Ricky Roy Romeo's untimely passing on April 28, 2024, following a brief illness.

President Okraku expressed heartfelt condolences, eulogizing Ricky Roy Romeo for his significant contributions to the national team and Ghanaian football as a whole.

"We have lost the very dynamic, intelligent, smart, and workaholic Roy at this young age," President Okraku remarked. "Roy made immense contributions to the Black Stars with his technical expertise, and he will be dearly missed."

He assured the family that the Ghana Football Association would collaborate closely with them to ensure a dignified farewell for Ricky Roy Romeo, acknowledging his dedicated service to Ghanaian football.

Roy gained prominence in 2020 when he saved a player's life during a Division One League match between Vision FC and Agbozume Weavers.

His commitment to his craft led him to join the Black Stars backroom staff in 2021, initially under former coach Milovan Rajevac.

Throughout his tenure, Roy supervised the physical training sessions of the Black Stars, notably during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Details regarding funeral arrangements will be announced in the near future, allowing the football community to bid farewell to a beloved figure in Ghanaian football history.