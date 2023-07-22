1 hour ago

The family of the late Thomas Quaye have expressed their appreciation to the Ghana Football Association for the support given to the former National team player before and after his death.

The former national player died at the 37 Military Hospital on 21st May and was laid to rest on 15th July, 2023 in Accra.

A delegation of the family led by a brother of the deceased ex-national team player presented a letter of Appreciation to the GFA on Tuesday, July 18,2023.

Mr. Peter Agoe Quaye expressed the family’s sincerest gratitude to the GFA Foundation for the massive support offered when the ex-National team player was taken ill.

He further thanked the Association for assisting the family during his burial service and final funeral rites.

GFA General Secretary Mr. Prosper Harrison-Addo Esq also expressed the Association’s condolences and also thanked the family for giving the former national star a dignified and befitting burial.

The final funeral rite for the late Thomas Quaye was attended by people of all walks of life including politicians, statesmen, his former colleagues from the Ghana Fire Service, football administrators.

Some present and past footballers including his former team mates at the Black Starlets, Black Satellites, Black Stars and the various clubs he played for were all present.

It will be recalled that Tee Quaye as he was popularly called was one of the first ex- national footballers that the GFA Foundation extended financial support to immediately after the launch of the Foundation.

He had been sick and bed-ridden and his plight was brought to the attention of the President of the Ghana Football Association by former Black Stars player and team mate, Sam ‘Foyoo’ Johnson.

The Family delegation included the 3 children of the late national player namely, Thomas, Frank and Bernard Quaye.

Also present were a Board of Trustee of the GFA Foundation, Frederick Acheampong and the Director of the Foundation, Malcolm Frazier Appeadu.