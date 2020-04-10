2 hours ago

A family of three has been burnt to death on Easter Friday at New Takoradi, a suburb of Takoradi in the Western region.

According to the eyewitness, the three, Mena Mansa aged 28, a mother, and her two children Paa Kwesi aged 3 and Obaa Yaa, eleven months old, met their untimely death after a gallon of premix fuel stored in their house caught fire.

Ekow Evans, an Eyewitness told Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan who visited the community that the ravaging fire quickly spread to the bathroom.

“All of a sudden we saw flames coming from the house so we quickly rushed to the scene to help put off the fire but we had called the fire service earlier, we heard Mansa shouting for help but the bathroom was at where the fire was coming from, there was little we could do,” Ekow told Ohene-Gyan.

The fire service arrived at the scene, put off the fire and retrieved the remains of the deceased, the eyewitness added.

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Takoradi rushed to the scene to commiserate with the family.

“Albeit, we are told their death was as a result of the premix fuel, I have asked the Ghana National Fire Service to investigate the real cause of the fire and I have also assured the family of my support,” the regional minister said.

The three bodies have since been deposited at the Effia -Nkwanta hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Stafrfm