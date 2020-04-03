44 minutes ago

FanMilk Ghana Limited, a member of Danone, has presented its contribution to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

The company’s support is targeted at the frontline medical staff at the Ridge Hospital and Noguchi Medical Research Institute who are at the fore front leading the case management of the pandemic in Accra.

15,600 bottles of drinking Yoghurt (FanMaxx) were given to the Director General of the Ridge Hospital and the Director General at Noguchi Medical Research Institute on Thursday 2nd April 2020.

Presenting the items, the CEO of FanMilk West Africa & Managing Director FanMilk Ghana Limited, Ziobeieton Yeo said; “We know how busy the day gets for most of you, with long hours exerting a lot of energy on the job. We want to be help re-energize you when your fuel is low, supporting you as we fight against COVID-19 in Ghana together”.

“We at FanMilk are dedicated to providing nutritious food to as many people as possible to improve our impact on the communities we serve. We are regularly reminded of the dedication and resilience of the frontline medical staff and truly appreciate all their efforts. Our thoughts and support also go out to all other frontline staff that are in one way or other keeping the country going, especially those striving to feed the nation”.

FanMilk Ghana Limited also made donations to Food for All Ghana & Free Lunch Ghana to feed over 10,000 people with their fortified yoghurt SuperYogo. Ziobeieton Yeo stated that the company is conscious of the fact that there are many who have been left without a means of livelihood due to the lockdown and thus we are contributing to ensure these older, homeless and unemployed people are fed through Food For All Ghana & Free Lunch Ghana’s initiatives.

He thanked these organizations further for being sensitive to the plight of the less privileged during these times and encouraged them to forge on.

In His closing remarks, he urged all Ghanaians to heed to all the COVID-19 preventive measures and to stay safe.

Source: peacefmonline