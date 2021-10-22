2 hours ago

Communication and Brands Manager of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko says that supporters of the club must make their home ground an intimidating atmosphere where no team would like to play.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will this season be returning to their old stomping ground after more than a year playing at alternate venues due to repair works on the edifice.

He says the clubs vociferous spectators must throng to the stadium and cheer the team on regardless of the results for 90 minutes in other to make the Baba Yara Stadium an intimidating venue.

“We are expecting our fans to be in the stadium but they shouldn’t come as spectators. They should create a very tough atmosphere which no club will come to Baba Yara and be comfortable,” Obeng Nyarko told Otec FM.

“The fans should come to the stadium to support, cheer and encourage the boys till the final whistle. They shouldn’t come with the motive to insult or submit a harsh treatment on a player.

“We will continue to need the prayers and love they have for us. Let’s create an atmosphere that will help us grab all the maximum points that will make our season successful.” he concluded