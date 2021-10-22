18 minutes ago

Communication and Brands Manager of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko says that supporters of the club will see the benefits of the club's decision to embark on a preseason training tour of Dubai when the season starts.

The porcupine warriors embarked on a two week training tour of the popular holiday destination where they played some three preseason friendly matches.

The team arrived at the Kotoka International Airport at 11:35 am after an eight hour flight from Dubai.

Kotoko held 13 training sessions whiles in Dubai and played three friendly matches during their two week training tour of the gulf country.

The reds ended their Dubai preseason training tour without a win as they lost Al Hilal United by a lone goal before drawing 1-1 with Liwa FC and were held to a 1-1 draw by lower tier side LaLiga HPC on Thursday.

"We've achieved our aim for the Dubai Pre-season tour to a larger extent, we wanted to move the club out of the public for a while so that they could focus on the pre-season since it's a new team. ," Obeng Nyarko told Kumasi based OTEC FM

"Though there've been Ghanaian supporters following the team here at least we've got the attention and focus to train, and prepare for the upcoming season. Also, we wanted to give the boys (Players) exposure and let them know what is ahead of them" He added

"It will shock you how a lot of people have shown interest in the club and a bunch of connections we've built here. Fans of Asante Kotoko will see the benefits of the decision to have our pre-season tour in Dubai when the league starts" He added

"I know this will not be the end, we will continue to have our pre-season outside the country as every top club does" He Concluded.

Kotoko will now prepare for their league opener against Dreams FC next week.