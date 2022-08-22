Farmer arrested for attempting to sell his 2-year-old daughter for GH¢20,000

By Prince Antwi August 22, 2022

A 35-year-old farmer at Agona Asafo has been arrested by the Agona Swedru Police Command after he bargained to sell off his 2-year-old daughter for an amount of GH¢20,000.

According to a report by Onuaonline.com, the farmer in one of his usual conversations with a group of friends revealed his intentions to sell off his daughter and start a new life as his current life as a farmer is riddled with poverty.

His friends who felt the seriousness in the statement reported the matter to the Agona Swedru Police Command who entrapped him with an offer to buy his daughter.

The suspect, identified as Kobina Agyeman, is said to be separated from the mother of his daughter and has always had the child spend time with him at interval.

When he heard about the offer, Kobina agreed to a final offer of GH¢20,000 after bargaining from GH¢50,000.

He was immediately arrested by the police when he received the payment and handed the baby over to the would-be buyer.

The baby has since been reunited with her mother at Agona Asafo while the father has been taken into police custody.

Sources close to the story have ruled out mental instability as a factor prompting Mr Agyemang’s action.

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