2 hours ago

Mr Kafui Safo, the Achiase District Director of Agriculture, has urged farmers to increase their productivity and produce more to help feed people in the lock down areas of the country.

He made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Achiase in the Eastern Region.

Mr Safo said with the support of Agriculture Extension Agents in the area, the farmers have cleared large hectares of land for cultivation in the major season.

The District has about 32,000 farmers of which majority were rice farmers.

Mr Safo said the Achiase District Assembly had provided the staff at the Agriculture Department with veronica buckets, soap and hand sanitisers, while the staff work on rotation bases, in conformity with government directives to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

In a related development, the District Information Service is working with assembly members to enhance sensitisation on precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the District.

Mr Ebenezer Adane, the Achiase District Information Officer, said the Department was undertaking sensitisation programme through the use of information van, information centres and engagement with market women.

He therefore advised the public not to live in fear, but adhere to the directives on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

He advised them to have enough rest and eat nutritious food to stay healthy in orger to boost their immune systems.