President Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghana faced no shortages in food supply since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic in March.

This, according to the President was powered by strong support from the government over the last three years and ten months.

President Akufo-Addo made the remarks in a message to mark this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration.

He saluted all farmers and fisherfolk, as well as award winners across the country for their hard work, perseverance and co-operation with government agencies during the course of the year.

“I express the appreciation of a grateful nation to farmers and fisherfolk across the country for achieving this historic feat.”

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Agribusiness Development under COVID-19 – Opportunity and Challenges.”

This year’s celebration is taking place at Techiman in the Bono East region.

National Farmer’s Day is a statutory public holiday in Ghana observed on the first Friday of December.

In election years, the Farmer’s Day celebration is held on the first Friday of November.