The Municipal Chief Executive for Asunafo North Municipal Assembly, Hon. Yaw Osei Boahen has urged Ghanaian youth to get involved in Agriculture, saying it is very profitable

He made this statement at the 36th Farmers' Day Celebration at PomaaKrom, a conurbation in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The year 2020 Farmers' Day was dubbed "

Ensuring agribusiness development under covid 19 opportunities and challenges."

Addressing the media, Hon. Boahen stated that over the years, the youth have not been involving in farming due to some numerous reasons which are best known to them.

"There is some erroneous conception that farming is a punishment therefore, it is not prudent to involve in farming, particularly the elite," he said.

He encouraged the youth to rise from their slumber and partake in farming activities and shouldn't rely only on white colour jobs. He stressed that farming is very critical in other to accelerate growth and total development.

The MCE used the great opportunity to commended H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the implementation of numerous farming policies and programmes.

He said the planting for food and jobs has made farming very attractive, created jobs and brought relief to the teaming youth.

The rearing for food and export, he said, has also motivated thousands of youth who are now into animal farming. Cocoa Pollination has added a significant value to Cocoa farming and created employment for the youth.



Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service graced the occasion with an educative drama on how to curb bush fire in the Country, particularly during the dry season.

The drama also taught the general public not to use Candlelight and Insecticide Spray at the same time because it can easily cause a fire outbreak. Traditional leaders from the various Towns and Hamlets were well dressed in their Traditional clothing at the celebration.

Climaxing the programme, Awards from various categories were given to some of the farmers.

The best youth farmer, best animal farmer, best crop farmer etc. Mr Bernard Donkor, a native of Mim had the 2020 overall best farmer for the Municipality.

The best farmer accepted the honour in good faith and thanked the entire farmers and the Authorities.

He called on the Government of Ghana to intensify the support they give to farmers. Mr Donkor eulogised H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the increment of Cocoa price.