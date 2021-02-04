56 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama has renovated a school block for the Presby primary school in Yendi.

The move is in fulfilment of Mr. Farouk’s pledge he made when he visited the school some three weeks ago.

It is expected to provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Prior to the repair work, the structures were not in good shape. Mr. Farouk Aliu Mahama thus assured to put the structure into good shape.

The Yendi legislator indicated that the move to salvage the situation is evidence of his commitment to ensuring an improved quality of education in the constituency.

He added that education is the key to future development of Yendi.

Mr. Farouk added that he remained dedicated to ensuring an enhanced living condition of his constituents and will continue to forge ahead until his objectives are realized.

Citifmonline