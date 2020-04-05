Fatau Dauda still dreams of Black Stars return

2 hours ago

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda says that he has not closed the door on a potential return to the Black Stars set up some day.

Fatau Dauda has not been called up to the Black Stars set up for more than five years after his exploits at the 2014 World Cup.

He kept post in two games at the ill fated 2014 World Cup in Brazil in games against Germany and Portugal but has since then not earned a call up after embarking on a move to South African side Orlando Pirates where he played second fiddle to the late Senzo Meyiwa.

The Legon Cities shot stopper made his Black Stars debut in 2008 and since then was a regular earning himself African Cup of Nation and World Cup appearances.





He has since embarked on moves to Enyimba United and other clubs but was still over looked by several Black Stars coaches.