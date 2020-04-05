Fatau Dauda still dreams of Black Stars return

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda says that he has not closed the door on a potential return to the Black Stars set up some day.
Fatau Dauda has not been called up to the Black Stars set up for more than five years after his exploits at the 2014 World Cup.
He kept post in two games at the ill fated 2014 World Cup in Brazil in games against Germany and Portugal but has since then not earned a call up after embarking on a move to South African side Orlando Pirates where he played second fiddle to the late Senzo Meyiwa.
The Legon Cities shot stopper made his Black Stars debut in 2008 and since then was a regular earning himself African Cup of Nation and World Cup appearances.
Despite turning 35 years on Monday, Fatau Dauda thinks that his dream of a Black Stars return is more than possible. “I’m still actively playing, I will be 35 this month. I don’t know when I will retire because I’m still strong,” he said. “As a goalkeeper, I believe I can still play for the national team. I have not retired from international duty, it is just that I don’t get invited. “I feel I have more match experiences than before, I’m very ready for the call-up. There were mistakes I made when I was 28, 29 years old that people complained about but I’ve worked on them. “I’m still fit to play. I hope if I’m still doing well at my club level, it’s possible I return to the national team anytime” he concluded.
