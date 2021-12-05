4 hours ago

Dreams FC defeated Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday in their match day 6 clash after a string of dreadful results.

Dreams dominated the game for long spells as Gold Stars sat very deep and invited pressure on to themselves.

In the 26th minute the prolific Ali Huzaif broke the deadlock after a great pass from Agyenim Boateng Mensah but Samuel Boakye should have scored before the goal as Issah Ibrahim's cross was wasted.

Ali Huzaif nearly added the second goal but he was quickly crowded out by the Gold Stars defenders as the away side lived dangerously.

In the second half the home side turned the screws on the visitors as they went for the jugular.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku added the second goal with a trademark bullet to score his 5th goal of the season after just 6 games.

Deep into stoppage time the away side pulled one back but it was not enough.

Substitute Fatawu Issahaku sent a delicate pass to find Agyenim Boateng's head but he missed the target.

