2 hours ago

Ghanaian attacker Fatawu Issahaku will in the coming days begin training with the Sporting Lisbon second team when he officially signs his contract.

Fatawu Issahaku will turn 18 years old on March 8th 2022, which make him eligible to sign a professional contract with a foreign club.

He is expected to sign a three year deal with Sporting Lisbon when he turns 18 years in the coming days.

The Ghanaian was expected to train with the youth team of his new club but according to reports he will train with the team B when he signs his professional contract.

Sporting Lisbon's technical team are said to have so much faith in the talented Ghanaian prodigy.

Issahaku has been with Steadfast since 2019, when he was spotted by the club playing in an U13s tournament while at the Tamale Utrecht academy in the Northern Region.

Even then, the fleet-footed forward was head and shoulders above his peers, top-scoring in the competition with 13 goals.

Following his arrival at Steadfast, Issahaku wasted little time in hitting his stride, and was the top scorer in Zone One of the Ghanaian Division One in 2019/2020 before Covid-19 brought the season to a premature close.

The suspension of action did not slow his progress, though, with the youngster having a hand in 17 goals - six assists and 11 goals - in his first 11 games in the 2020/2021 season.

Issahaku had a brief loan stint with Dreams FC where he scored six goals in 7 matches including a goal of the season contender in the opening weekend against Asante Kotoko was a member of the Black Stars squad at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon where he played three matches.