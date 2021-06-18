58 minutes ago

The boyfriend of Gosiame Thamara Sithole, the South African woman who reportedly gave birth to 10 babies has taken back the claim saying that the babies do not exist.

The story of the “world’s first decuplets” took over the international media space last week after Pretoria News reported that Sithole, 37, who is already a mother of twins, gave birth to seven boys and three girls by Caesarean section at a hospital in Pretoria last Monday.

The story was however shrouded in mystery as the babies and their mother have not made any public appearance, save for the father Tebogo Tsotetsi who was quoted by the newspaper as saying, “It’s seven boys and three girls. she was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional.”

Tsotetsi has however backtracked on his claim saying the babies do not exist, according to a statement released today.

In the statement titled “Family Statement On The Non-existent Of The Tembisa Decuplets,” Tsotetsi confirmed that “he has not seen the decuplets and relied on his girlfriend who called to inform him of their birth.

“He made several attempts to visit his girlfriend and the babies but she has failed to disclose her whereabouts and the condition of their babies.

“The current uncertainties and public discourse about the decuplets is of major concern to the family, especially in the absence of any proof of the decuplets existence other than telephonic and whatsapp messages from the mother.

“The family has resolved and concluded that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise and wishes to apologise for any inconvenience and embarrassment.”

Credit: Guardian Nigeria