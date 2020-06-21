3 hours ago

After being hit with a barrage of media defamation and criticism, Anell Agyapong, daughter of controversial Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has asked for her father’s forgiveness.

It would be recalled that the Member of Parliament in a live radio interview made some wild and unexpected revelations about his daughter who, according to him, dropped out of school and has been disowned.

He is quoted to have said that Anell Agyapong had become a drug addict and a prostitute.

“…What hurts me about this whole thing is that during that semester, I had already paid $42,000 within three weeks into the semester, she said she won’t continue the schooling. When her Chinese roommate went to check on her, she told me my daughter had sniffed several hounds of cocaine. She’s with the whites who sleep with her because of her addiction,” Kennedy Agyapong said.

But mother of Anell Agyapong, Moira Dawson-Williams who was unimpressed with the Assin Central lawmaker’s outburst also in a Facebook live denied some accusations that were levelled against her daughter.

She threatened to curse Kennedy Agyapong and his generation and also expose him for disgracing her daughter. Ms Dawson-Williams said, "...Ken Agyapong, I don't want anything from you. I just want you to go back to your cubicle at Oman FM, and use that your same tongue and eat back your words else I will come back online and curse your children...exact words you used I'll use it for your children...I know about at least one of your daughters, who live in your house at New Jersey and sniffs that white substance..."

Unenthused about the media banter between her parents, Anell Agyapong on the occasion of Father’s Day has, in an attempt to reach her father’s heart, posted an emotional message pleading for his forgiveness.

While admitting her wrongs, Anell wrote in a Facebook post that her waywardness has tarnished her father’s images in ways she did not intend and as it stands, she has turned over a new leaf.

Her message read in part: “My waywardness has become the cause of your ridicule, which can tarnish your integrity and image, and I implore your forgiveness. I've made better choices now and will continue to…Happy Father's Day."

Anell Agyapong’s message did not go unnoticed as several concerned Facebook users sympathized with her and also pleaded with Kennedy Agyapong on her behalf.

