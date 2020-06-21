2 hours ago

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has celebrated her husband as the world appreciate the role of Father’s today June 21, 2020.

Father’s Day is a day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

The Second Lady took to her IG and prayed for long life for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

She wrote:

Happy Father’s Day to my dear husband @mbawumia . May Allah bless you for your continuous love and guidance for our family and the many people who look up to you.