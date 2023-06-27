2 hours ago

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have reportedly requested that Moroccan U-23 captain Abde Ezzalzouli refrain from participating in their second Group A game against Ghana in the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

The talented 21-year-old attacker, who scored twice in the opening match against Guinea, has been asked by FC Barcelona to withdraw from the tournament.

According to a report from Spanish tabloid Diario Sport, FC Barcelona reached out to Ezzalzouli due to his inclusion in the squad list for the club's upcoming pre-season for the 2023/24 season, led by coach Xavi.

The reigning Spanish La Liga champions have advised the winger to prioritize his fitness and avoid the risk of injury ahead of the pre-season preparations.

Although Ezzalzouli is considered part of Xavi's plans for the upcoming season, FC Barcelona is reportedly open to the possibility of selling him this summer.

The talented Moroccan international is valued at €35 million.

Ezzalzouli spent the previous season on loan at CA Osasuna, where he impressed with six goals and two assists in 34 appearances across various competitions.

The second Group A match of the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations between Morocco and Ghana is scheduled to take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Despite FC Barcelona's request, it remains to be seen whether Ezzalzouli will ultimately withdraw from the tournament.