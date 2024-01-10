2 hours ago

Paulo Araujo, the Director of Scouting for FC Barcelona, is set to visit Ghana for a reciprocal visit to lower-division side Kenpong Football Academy.

The visit comes after Kenpong Academy's delegation, led by Managing Director Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, visited FC Barcelona in June 2023 to explore a potential partnership between the two football clubs.

Araujo, who was appointed to lead Barcelona's scouting department in April 2022, is expected to arrive in Ghana and stay for three days.

During his visit, he will inspect the facilities of Kenpong Academy, provide guidance to the technical team and players, and watch training sessions.

Additionally, Araujo will meet with representatives from government and non-governmental sports agencies in Ghana.

The reciprocal visit aims to strengthen ties between Kenpong Academy and FC Barcelona, exploring potential collaborations and partnerships in football development.

The visit highlights the global connections and collaborations that football clubs engage in to enhance talent development and share expertise.