American side FC Cincinnati 2 has signed Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams on a loan through 2022, with an option to purchase, pending league and federation approval, in addition to ITC and work authorization.

But the issue is that the player is yet to secure his traveling visa to the USA due to some issues leading to the co-owner of the US club personally intervening at the US Embassy in Accra.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been in good form for the phobians since joining the club from New Edubiase at the start of the season.

According to Oyerepa sports, the Co-owner of FC Cincinnati, Mr Jeff Berding was at the American embassy in Ghana Friday to intervene with the necessary documents and explanations to help Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams secure his visa to enable him travel to the US to continue his footballing career with FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati acquired the capture of midfielder Salim Adams from Hearts of Oak on a loan deal in May 2022 but is unable to travel to the US due to errors in some documents filed.

Mr Jeff Berding is on a working visit to Accra Hearts of Oak as part of their Common Value Club Alliance.