FC Kaiserslautern's Managing Director of Football, Thomas Hengen, expressed his delight in securing the signing of German-born Ghanaian striker Ragnar Ache.

The 24-year-old former Germany youth international joined the German Bundesliga 2 side from Eintracht Frankfurt, with the specific details of his contract remaining undisclosed.

The signing of Ragnar Ache was not an easy feat for FC Kaiserslautern, as they faced tough competition from several other clubs, including Fortuna Düsseldorf, Hannover 96, and Furth.

Despite the competition, the club successfully secured the services of the talented striker, adding him to their squad for the upcoming season.

Hengen spoke highly of the new acquisition, stating that Ragnar Ache fits the profile of the striker they were looking to add to their team.

He praised Ache's physicality and dynamic style of play, which will bolster their attacking options and enhance the overall quality of the team's attack.

The club is eager to see Ache integrate quickly into their setup and hopes that he will make a positive impact on the team.

Hengen also expressed gratitude towards Eintracht Frankfurt for their smooth and professional handling of the transfer process.

Notably, Ragnar Ache had previously played for Kaiserslautern on loan from Frankfurt in the last season, and the successful loan stint likely contributed to FC Kaiserslautern's decision to make the move permanent.

With the signing now complete, both the club and the player are looking forward to a successful and productive future together.