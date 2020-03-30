31 minutes ago

Ghana and FC Metz defender John Boye has less than three months on his current deal with his club FC Metz with the season getting closer to its end.

Football has currently been put on ice worldwide due to the lethal coronavirus that has caused the suspension of all major leagues in the world including the French league.

John Boye's contract is close to expiring with his club yet to open contract talks with him about a possible extension despite expiring in less than three months from now.

The Ghanaian center back has been a stalwart at the back for his side who have been fighting relegation all season in the French Ligue 1.

He has made 24 appearances so far in the French Ligue 1 scoring two goals in the process.

The 32 year old defender may leave the struggling club on a free transfer should the situation not change.