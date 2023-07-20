2 hours ago

Danish Superligaen club FC Nordsjaelland has announced a three-year contract extension with Ghanaian youngster Jonas Jensen-Abbew.

The 21-year-old talented centre-back, of Ghanaian descent, has signed an extension that will keep him at the Danish top-flight club until the end of the next three football seasons.

Jensen-Abbew enjoyed a successful loan spell with second-division side HB Köge during the first half of last season.

Following his return to FC Nordsjaelland in January, he continued to impress and showcase his potential during the spring.

The announcement of the contract extension was made through FC Nordsjaelland's official website, where they expressed their delight to continue their collaboration with the young defender.

After showcasing his talent during his loan spell and subsequent performances with FC Nordsjaelland, Jensen-Abbew earned a spot in the Superliga team's training camp in Austria.

His impressive form led to him starting in a match against Olympiakos FC, highlighting his progress and potential impact on the team.

With the contract extension now in place, the 21-year-old centre-back is expected to play a prominent role for FC Nordsjaelland in the upcoming 2023/24 football season in the 3F Superliga.

Born and raised in Denmark to Ghanaian parents, Jonas Jensen-Abbew remains eligible to represent Ghana on the international stage, despite having previously played for the Danish U18 national youth team.

His continued development and success in Denmark may present an opportunity for him to potentially switch allegiance and don the Ghanaian national team jersey in the future.