3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Abdul Suleman Mumin is a player in demand as he is been chased by many clubs from Europe.

The center back is currently on the books of Danish side FC Nordsjaelland with his contract set to expire in the summer despite a brief extension till the remainder of the season.

Portuguese giants Benfica and FC Porto are the latest clubs to show interest in the young center back.

Mumin has been very impressive in the Danish Superliga this season with many teams interested in the soon to be free agent.

English sides Brighton and Hove Albion and Scottish giants Celtic have all expressed interest in the talented center back.

The 22 year old defender had numerous offers to move during the January transfer window with clubs from Belgium and France keen but opted to remain in Denmark.

Mumin has however signed a short term contract extension to keep him at the club till the end of the season.