49 minutes ago

Ghanaians winger Isaac Tanga has swapped Denmark for the United States of America as he joins Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Cincinnati.

The FC Nordsjaelland midfielder joins the MLS side on a three year deal with an option for a further two years.

Atanga, 20, will be occupying an international roster spot and will be added to FC Cincinnati’s 2021 MLS roster upon the receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.

“We have been working to add a winger that provides a different playing profile than the players that are currently on our roster,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Gerard Nijkamp said.

“Isaac is a player that attacks the opponent with pace and will create goal scoring opportunities by getting in behind the defense. We’re excited for Isaac to join our club and look forward to welcoming him to Cincinnati.”

Atanga has made 19 appearances, including 10 starts, scoring five goals across all competitions in the current Danish Superliga season.

In his career, the winger has made 58 career appearances, scoring 12 goals and adding five assists, across all competitions in two professional seasons in Denmark with FC Nordsjælland.

The forward’s professional career began in 2019 when he made his first-team debut for Nordsjælland in the 2018-19 Danish Superliga Championship Round at just 18 years old. He made two substitute appearances in both legs against Esbjerg fB.

In his first full season, Atanga registered 35 appearances, including 26 starts, scoring seven goals and adding five assists, across all competitions.

The winger got off to a hot start scoring a goal in each of Nordsjælland’s first three matches of the 2019-20 campaign