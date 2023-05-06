3 hours ago

Samartex will battle Accra Hearts of Oak in their first ever Premier League meeting at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Sunday. The Timber boys who are making their debut Premier League campaign frustrated the Phobians to a goalless draw on January 15, 2023 when the two sides clashed in the first round.

Under acting coach David Ocloo, Accra Hearts of Oak have yet to win a single away game in three attempts. The Phobians have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five matches and sit in 4th place with 45 points – six points behind leaders Aduana FC.

FC Samartex have won two and lost three of their last five matches – with a total number of 39 points keeping them in 9th place.

Former Tema Youth winger Evans Osei Wusu has been the brightest spot in the side since his January move and would aim to add to his goal tally of two. James Sowornu, Kwasi Ofosu, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Adu Siaw, Ebenezer Acquah and Francis Gyetuah are all available to start for FC Samartex.

Accra Hearts of Oak left it late to beat King Faisal 2-0 on Sunday. The Phobians labored for a larger part of the game but substitutes Gladson Awako, Salifu Ibrahim and Albert Eonde made the difference when they were introduced. The trio are expected to bring their experience to bear on Sunday. Hearts of Oak also have Caleb Amankwa, Dennis Korsah, Benjamin York, Victor Aidoo and Linda Mtange are available for selection.

In other fixtures - Accra Great Olympics will face Kotoku Royals at the WAFA Park at Sogakope as they aim to return to winning ways after fallen 1-0 to Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday. The Dade Boys made a remarkable turnaround to beat Asante Kotoko in midweek after drawing 1-1 with Tamale City in their first game at Sogakope. Great Olympics won 2-0 in their first leg encounter at the Cape Coast Stadium with Samuel Ashie Quaye and Aryeetey Ayikwei scoring for them. Great Olympics are 17th in the table with 35 points whilst Kotoku Royals - winless in their last five matches with two draws and three losses are bottom of the table with 22 points.

In Tamale - Real Tamale United will battle Dreams FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday. Dreams FC won their week 29 game 5-1 whiles Real Tamale United recorded a 2-1 away victory against Accra Lions. Real Tamale United are in 10th place with 39 points with Dreams FC sitting in 10th place with 39 points Elsewhere - Berekum Chelsea host Accra Lions at the Golden City Park. Both sides lost their week 29 games with Berekum Chelsea losing 4-1 to Karela United and Accra Lions losing 2-1 to Real Tamale United in Accra.

Legon Cities will battle Nsoatreman FC at the El Wak Park on Sunday after drawing the first leg 0-0. Legon Cities lost their week 29 game against Dreams FC 5-1 whiles Nsoatreman FC won 1-0 at home against Medeama SC. The newly promoted side are winless in all their away games this season but have managed to pick two wins in their last five losing two and drawing one. Nsoatreman FC are 14th in the League table with 37 points whiles Legon Cities are in 13th place with 37 points.