3 hours ago

FC Samartex owner Dr. Richard Duah Nsenkyire has called on the team to represent Ghana with distinction and make the club's supporters and the nation proud in the upcoming CAF Champions League.

Following their triumphant victory in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League under the leadership of Nurudeen Amadu, the Timber Giants are set to make their debut in this prestigious inter-club competition.

Addressing the players at their training camp in Safari Valley, located in the Eastern Region, Dr. Nsenkyire emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort. He encouraged each player to contribute their unique skills to achieve excellence and leave a lasting impression.

“Lads, we cannot let Ghana and our supporters down, so let's put in a prismatic fight to hoist the flag of Ghana in a remarkable way," Dr. Nsenkyire said. “Let's bring our individual abilities to the table to write a very good story for ourselves.”

FC Samartex will face Victoria United FC in the first leg of the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League in Cameroon before hosting the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The preliminary round, scheduled for August, marks an exciting beginning for Samartex, with the victor moving on to face either ASGNN of Niger or Morocco's Raja Club Athletic in the second round in September.

Samartex is eager to make an impact in their inaugural Champions League campaign and views these upcoming matches as a chance to demonstrate their strength on the continental stage.