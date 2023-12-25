2 hours ago

FC Samartex 1996 reclaimed the summit of the Premier League table with an impressive 3-0 triumph over Karela United on Sunday.

The Sameraboi lads bounced back from their previous 3-0 defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars to secure their eighth consecutive home win at the Nana Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

The scoring opened with Emmanuel Mamah's spectacular strike in the 45th minute, giving FC Samartex a 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

Seidu Dauda Yussif extended the lead in the 57th minute, unleashing a powerful shot from distance to secure the second goal.

The victory was sealed in the 76th minute when Baba Hamadu Musa connected with a well-delivered cross from Francis Gyetuah to nod home the third goal.

This commanding win propels FC Samartex back to the top of the league table with 29 points, regaining a two-point lead over second-placed Aduana FC, Nsoatreman FC, and Berekum Chelsea, all of whom are currently on 27 points.

FC Samartex's convincing performance showcases their determination to compete at the highest level and maintain their position as serious contenders in the Premier League.