1 hour ago

FC Samartex 1996 clinched a dramatic 3-2 win against Accra Hearts of Oak in added time on Sunday at Nsenkyire Park. Seidu Dauda Yusif was the hero for the home team as he scored the winning goal in the dying seconds of the game, leaving the visiting team heartbroken.

The game got off to an electric start, with Kwasi Fosu opening the scoring for FC Samartex in the 4th minute.

Fosu seized on a defensive lapse by Hearts of Oak and slotted the ball into the back of the net.

The Phobians responded with a goal of their own in the 42nd minute, with the first half ending 1-1.

After the break, Linda Mtange put Hearts of Oak ahead with a goal in the 63rd minute.

But FC Samartex refused to back down and equalized in the 80th minute. With the game tied at 2-2, it seemed like it was destined for a draw until Seidu Dauda Yusif found the back of the net in added time, securing a last-gasp victory for FC Samartex.

Accra Hearts of Oak's winless run away from home continued under the leadership of David Ocloo, with their streak now at four.

The defeat sees the Phobians drop out of the top four, slipping down to fifth place with 45 points. Meanwhile, FC Samartex climbed to eighth place with 42 points.