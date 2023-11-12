1 hour ago

FC Samartex delivered a remarkable performance, securing a 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko at Nana Nsenkyire Park.

The Sameraboi side dominated from the start, with new signing Baba Hamadu Musah taking early shots.

Emmanuel Keyekeye's exquisite free-kick in the 30th minute proved to be the decisive goal, showcasing his prowess.

Despite efforts from Asante Kotoko to equalize, including a near blunder by Ebenezer Acquah, FC Samartex's defense remained resilient.

In the second half, FC Samartex continued to control the game, with Evans Osei Wusu missing a key opportunity.

The home team's dominance was evident as they even hit the upright in the 68th minute.

Despite late efforts from Asante Kotoko, substitutions made by coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum failed to turn the tide.

FC Samartex's win extends their home winning streak to five, securing the second spot in the league table with 16 points.

Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, remains winless in their last four outings and occupies the 15th position with 10 points after 10 games.