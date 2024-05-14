3 hours ago

In a resounding victory, FC Savannah secured the Northern Regional Women's Division One championship with a commanding 3-1 win over Anfaani Ladies on the final match day at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium Annex.

Dubbed "The Fire Girls," FC Savannah blazed a trail of dominance throughout the 2023-2024 season, remaining unbeaten as they claimed the top spot in the league standings with an impressive tally of 64 points.

Under the guidance of former Black Queens player Safia Abdul Rahman, FC Savannah showcased their prowess on the field, clinching victory in 21 matches while settling for just one draw out of 22 encounters. Their formidable attack saw them net an impressive 75 goals, conceding a mere 10 in the process.

With their remarkable performance, FC Savannah has earned the honor of representing the Northern Region at the upcoming Northern Zonal Championship. Joining them will be runners-up Nasara Ladies, as the region secures two spots in the prestigious tournament.

Alhaji Abu-Hassan Mahamadu (Rhyzor), Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association, extended his congratulations to both FC Savannah and Nasara Ladies for their exceptional achievements this season.

He expressed hope that their success will propel them towards securing coveted positions in the Women's Premier League in the upcoming season.