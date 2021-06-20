2 hours ago

The Second Division League started on Saturday across the country and President of lower tier side FC Tamale, Ibrahim Gagbuni is excited with the return of football after a three year hiatus.

He however want fair play across all league centers as that has been the cause of much chaos and troubles among supporters and even teams.

Among other things he called for all teams and parties involved to protect the integrity of the game and help develop the beautiful game in the Northern Region.

As we restart football in the Northern Region after 3 years

I wish to express my best wishes to all the teams involved in the Regional Division 2. Third division and all the colts Leagues

A very successful leagues season.

I hope that we will all endeavour to respect the true meaning of the sports that we all love. Fair play honesty and integrity in order to propel Northern football to its rightful place.

And to promote young people and provide opportunity for all Regardless of our deficiencies.

Let's put all hands on the deck in making sure that we showcase our true and best spirit for Northern football and for the sports.

Let's also be appreciative of all the energy everyone has put in to make sure we have football back .

Let's respect one another in the mist of disagreement within the context of the law governing the game .

Let's respect one another's view. Let's respect the laws of the game.

I wish all the teams a free and fair season of football.