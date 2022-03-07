3 hours ago

President of lower tier side FC Tamale, Ibrahim Gagbuni has called for calm from the irate supporters of Real Tamale United(RTU).

Some irate supporters of Real Tamale United (RTU) went berserk on Monday morning as they seized training equipment preventing the club from training.

Their protest was to register their displeasure over the club's poor form in the league which they believe smacks of relegation.

Since winning 2-0 against Bibiani Gold Stars at home, RTU are yet to win a game in their last six matches as they lie 15th on the league table two points above relegation.

Speaking to Nationalist Tv on the tension around RTU, Ibrahim Gagbuni who is president of FC Tamale has urged the leadership of the premiership side to engage the supporters and resolve differences.

"I think that all stakeholders must calm down. Together, we can look for a way forward in the way that is acceptable to everyone.

"We must desist from any act that disrupts the activities of the club or brings about this kind of distractions to the RTU,” Ibrahim Gagbuni said in an interview with Nationalist TV.

The FC Tamale President continued, "So, I call on the supporters body and management to as a matter of urgency take practical steps to resolve these issues and address all pending issues that are of concern.

"Let's look for better ways of seeking redress to some of the pertinent issues affecting the club. Indeed, there are serious issues within RTU- in terms of the way it is being managed and the general administration of the club. There are serious issues. There are serious questions that needs answers."

"Having said that, we must not seek destruction to seek the answers that we so desire. Some of the recent happenings are very disturbing."

"Proper structures must be put in place that will meet the minimum standard of management and it should be acceptable to supporters, management, and the general public."

"Management and all associated with the club must quickly address the concerns of the supporters to put the club on a sound footing going forward."

Up next for RTU in the Ghana Premier League, the team will take on WAFA SC.