The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has once again warned celebrities and media houses against the promotion of drugs and foods.

The FDA years back cautioned celebrities and media houses from endorsing alcoholic beverages, a decision that was opposed by the celebrities.

The Authority also admonished manufacturers and consumers alike to be cautious and wary of the exhibition and sale of unregulated products.

In a statement by the Authority’s Chief Oxecutive officer, Delese A. A Darko, warned that “it is an offence under the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851, to manufacture, prepare, import, export, distribute, sell, supply or exhibit for sale any of FDA’s regulated products namely-food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices and household chemicals which have not been duly registered with the Authority.”

It also warned media houses and personalities against running ads for such unregulated products.

“Media houses as well as social media influencers and celebrities who endorse products are to note that it is an offence under Section 100 of Act 851 to advertise any food as a preventive or cure for a disease, disorder, or an abnormal physical state. Furthermore, drug advertisements for the treatment, prevention or cure of diseases listed in the Fifth Schedule of Act 851 such as sexually transmitted diseases, cancer, hypertension, sexual impotence etc are prohibited under law.

“Media presenters are to note that Live Presenter Mentions intended to advertise or promote any FDA-regulated products are not allowed.”

The statement also encouraged the general public to renew the validity of the advertisement they ran on various mediums which are valid for a year.

“It is also to be noted that all approved advertisements are valid for one year and must be renewed thereafter. Pursuant to Section 129 of Act 851, persons who contravene the above provisions are liable to “a summary conviction and/or a fine of not less than 7500 penalty units and not more than fifteen thousand penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not less than fifteen years and not more than twenty-five years or both.”

“The Authority encourages the public to continue to take advantage of the Progressive Licensing Scheme to expand the scope and reach locally manufactured products. We also urge the public to return any unused and expired medicines to designated pharmacies as part of the Take Back Unwanted Medicines project aimed at protecting public health and safety,” the statement added.

Source: citifmonline