1 hour ago

The Directorate of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)in the Bono, Bono East Ahafo Regions has cautioned the general public to desist from self-medications and rather seek medical attention at a health facility to avoid complications.

Mr Daniel Nti, a Senior Regulatory Officer gave the caution at a public education and sensitisation forum organised by the Authority for Officers and men of the Sunyani Central Prison.

The event followed a similar one held earlier for inmates of the prison on ‘drugs and medication’, ‘misuse of drugs’, ‘drug abuse’, ‘effects of drugs addiction’ and ‘tobacco regulation’.

Mr. Nti said the Authority had planned to extend the exercise to all state institutions and the general public to deepen the relationship between the FDA and the populace on the prevailing effects of drug abuse and drug misuse.

He said some pharmaceutical and chemical shops attendants could misinform consumers regarding dosage of medication and which can unknowingly result in further complication or even death.

“The right prescription, the right dosage and the right way to take medication is very important for the health and safety of an individual”, Mr. Nti emphasized.

Mr. Joe Adu-Manuh, a pharmacist and also a regulatory officer added that consumers must read the leaflets on drugs to be guided by the instructions for their appropriate use.