The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Tuesday closed down the meat section of Shoprite at the Accra Mall.

Graphic Online understands the closure follows what is said to be the selling of thawed imported frozen chicken as fresh local chicken.

The video attached below shows the closed meat section at Shoprite in the Accra Mall but there are indications the FDA may be taking a similar action at all other branches of Shoprite in Ghana.

Graphic Online gathers the FDA is preparing an official statement on the action.

Source: Daily Graphic