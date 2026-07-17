FDA Closes Several Osu Food Outlets Over Hygiene Permit Violations

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has ordered the closure of a number of food establishments along Oxford Street in Osu after inspectors discovered they were operating without the legally required Food Hygiene Permit Certificate.

The action, carried out on Thursday, July 16, was part of the Authority’s routine enforcement campaign aimed at strengthening food safety standards and ensuring businesses comply with public health regulations.

According to the FDA, every food business is required by law to obtain a valid Food Hygiene Permit before operating. However, the affected establishments were found to be serving customers without the necessary certification, prompting immediate enforcement measures.

The Authority stated that the businesses will remain shut until they meet all regulatory requirements and secure the mandatory permit.

In a statement, the FDA also cautioned food vendors and restaurant operators across the country to comply with the licensing requirements to avoid similar sanctions.

The regulator stressed that businesses that fail to obtain the required Food Hygiene Permit risk closure, financial penalties, and other enforcement actions, reaffirming its commitment to protecting consumers and promoting safe food handling practices.