1 hour ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says it is working closely with relevant state agencies to ensure the safety of consumers following the outbreak of anthrax in parts of the Upper East Region.

The FDA says it has strengthened its food emergency response plan and will work with other agencies to ensure public safety.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Roderick Kwabena Daddy-Adjei, made this known at this year’s World Food Safety Day in Kumasi on Wednesday.

He said the FDA’s Food Emergency Response Plan is part of the Food Safety Policy, which has brought together the different agencies that deal with food safety.

As such, he said these agencies will all play their roles to ensure the safety of consumers.

Meanwhile, the Regional Coordinating Council of the Upper East Region has imposed a ban on the movement of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, donkeys, and their products in the region following the outbreak of the disease.

Anthrax is a rare, but serious, infectious disease caused by bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. It mainly affects animals. Humans can become infected through contact with an infected animal or by inhaling spores.

Source: citifmonline