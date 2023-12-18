2 hours ago

The Western North Regional Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has confiscated and burned unwholesome items from various shops across the nine districts in the region.

As part of the measures to flash out unwholesome items from the markets, the Western North Regional Food and Drug Authority embarked on an inspection exercise of shops in the region.

This is to ensure consumers don’t buy contaminated, expired and unapproved products from the market.

Speaking to Adom News’ Augustine Boah, the Western North Regional Director of FDA, Albert Ankomah said the items collected were worth three tonnes.

He mentioned that, some of the items were post pills, aphrodisiac, milk, ‘ekikime’, herbal mixtures, biscuits, schnaps, among others.

The unwholesome products were set ablaze at the Sehwi Wiawso dumping site.

Albert Ankomah also advised the public to be very vigilant of food and drugs they may consume particularly during this yuletide.

Meanwhile, the Sehwi Wiawso Municipal Environmental Officer, Francis Kwasi Asuade said the exercise was the right call as it would prevent people from consuming unwholesome products.