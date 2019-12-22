1 hour ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has destroyed 802 cartons of expired lucozade energy drink at the Kpone landfill site.

Addressing the media, Head of Communication and Public Education, FDA, James Lartey, noted that, the Authority in September this year got information about a company named Andiana Royal Ventures at Lapaz, Accra, tempering with the expiring dates on some imported Lucozade energy drinks.

He revealed that the officers quickly moved into the said warehouse and arrested the perpetrators of that criminal activity.

"They have managed to change the expiring date of the product from September 2019 to September 2020, "he noted.

Mr. Lartey said FDA officers were later deployed to check whether the products were on the market.

According to him, those out for consumption at the time was due to expire at the end of September 2019.

He also cautioned the public especially, consumers of such products to be vigilant and check the expiring dates and other relevant information before patronizing such items.

The owners of the Andriana Royal Ventures were assisting the Police in investigations.

The FDA had issued out a notice informing the general public to be mindful where they shop during the yuletide.