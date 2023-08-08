1 hour ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and Ghana Health Service have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting and supporting breastfeeding.

FDA and GHS made the commitment in a joint statement on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week 2023.

The two entities called on stakeholders to create a favourable environment to support breastfeeding for working parents.

“On this occasion of World Breastfeeding Week 2023, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Health Service reaffirm our commitment to promoting and supporting breastfeeding. We, therefore, call on all stakeholders, including governments, employers, civil society, and community organizations, to work together to overcome these barriers and create a favourable environment to support breastfeeding for working parents,” FDA and GHS stated.

FDA and GHS advocated for national legislation that “protects breastfeeding rights of working parents, including full leave, flexible work arrangements, and breastfeeding leave”.

Source: citifmonline