1 hour ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has justified its directive to ban celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages in the country.

FDA is currently facing a lawsuit by some celebrities claiming that the authority’s directive is depriving them of another source of income.

But in a reaction, the Head of the Tobacco and Substance Abuse Department of the FDA, Dr Olivia Boateng indicated that their directive forms part of efforts to ensure that minors are protected from being lured into alcoholism.

She added that celebrities should not only think about their financial gains but instead, they should take into consideration the health implications for minors who look up to them.

“Evidence has it that when celebrities advertised these brands, the young ones are lured or motivated into using these things. Celebrities are only thinking about the financial gains but on a larger scale, our public health issues should rise above that.”

The FDA in 2015 banned Ghanaian celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages. According to the regulator, the ban was in adherence to a World Health Organisation policy.

It also said the decision was part of efforts to protect children and prevent them from being lured into alcoholism.

Mark Darlington Osae, the manager of Reggie ‘N’ Bollie and Skrewfaze in November dragged the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to court over the ban on celebrities from advertising for alcoholic beverages.

Prior to this suit, a lot of stakeholders in the creative industry including, Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, Brother Sammy, Kuami Eugene, and Camidoh, had spoken against the law and had called on powers that be to repeal it.

On November 11, 2022, the plaintiff, Mark Darlington Osae, also a music publisher at Perfect Note Publishing, issued a writ of summons, saying the FDA’s 2015 regulations are discriminatory against the creative arts industry.

Mark, who is the Chairman and Co-Founder of Ghana Music Alliance, says the FDA directive which ordered that, “no well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertising,” is inconsistent with and in contravention of articles 17(1) and 17 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

Articles 17(1) and 17 (2) of the 1992 Constitution guarantee quality before the law and prohibit discrimination against persons on grounds of social or economic status, or occupation, among others, and consequently null, void, and unenforceable.

Source: citifmonline