The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is warning the public to desist from the sale, advertisement and recreational use of Electronic Delivery System (ENDS) such as vapes and other non-nicotine tobacco products.

The FDA in a statement dated July 5, raised concerns about the abuse of vapes and highlighted the many health conditions including cancer, lung disease, infertility, heart disease, diabetes amongst others.

The FDA in its statement mentioned that ENDS can be registered as a prescription-only medicine for the purposes of cessation therapy.

The FDA further warned that the sale and advertisement of vapes, and non-nicotine products are in violation of the Public Health Act, 2012 (ACT 851), as well as Regulation 16 of the Tobacco Control Regulations 2016 (L.I. 2247).

“Section 61 (2): A person shall not sell, display for sale, supply, advertise a non-tobacco product or service that contains, either on the product, or in an advertisement of the product, a writing, a picture, an image, graphics, message, or other matter that is commonly identified or associated with or is likely or intended or associated with a tobacco product, brand or manufacturer”.

The FDA therefore cautioned manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and retailers to pull down all advertisements on social media, billboards, neon signs with immediate effect and desist from the importation.

“Manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and retailers are therefore cautioned to pull down all advertisements on social media, billboards, neon signs etc with immediate effect and desist from the importation of illicit tobacco products into the country. Failure to adhere to the above sections and/or the tobacco control laws constitutes an

offence for which sanctions may be imposed based on the Public Health Act, 2012 (ACT 851).

Vapes are inhaled through the mouth from a usually battery-operated electronic device (such as an electronic cigarette) that heats up and vaporizes a liquid or solid.

Electronic cigarette mostly contains a small reservoir of liquid nicotine solution that is vaporized to form an aerosol mist.

Source: citifmonline