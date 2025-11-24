3 hours ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has confiscated 98 unregistered herbal medicines during market surveillance exercises carried out in Accra specifically at Awoshie and Boundary Road from November 22 to 24, 2025.

Among the seized products were Amenazel Herbal Tonic, Amenazel Herbal Bitters, and Poget Herbal Mixture. Authorities said the items will be safely disposed of to protect public health.

In a statement issued on Monday, the FDA cautioned traders dealing in unregistered products, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding consumers.

“We will not relent in our efforts, and sooner than you think, we will get to you,” the agency said.

The operation forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to clamp down on unverified and potentially harmful herbal products circulating on the market.