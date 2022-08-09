1 hour ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has urged consumers to patronise sachet water and bottled water in Ghana that have FDA product registration numbers.

The authority was responding to comments in the media on the poor quality and safety of source water used for sachet water production in Ghana.

A report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) noted that 34.1 percent of sources used for the production of sachet water are contaminated with faecal matter.

“The public is strongly advised to patronise only registered sachet and bottled water manufactured in Ghana that bears the FDA product registration numbers. Kindly report any unregistered sachet and bottled water at the nearest FDA office,” the authority said in a statement.

It also assured the public that it conducts periodic market surveillance and product quality analyses of products in circulation on the market.

“Trend analysis from the FDA laboratory has not shown the observation described in the media,” the authority added.

“With regard to packaged water (bottled and sachet), the FDA ensures this through the licensing of the manufacturing premises and the registration of these products,” it added.

Source: citifmonline