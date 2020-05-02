3 hours ago

The search for a working cure for the fast-spreading global pandemic, the Coronavirus keeps shooting up with different tales of successes and failures.

Several people with different backgrounds have come to the fore with alternative suggestions of cures against the viral disease.

The latest is the propagation of the use of naphthalene balls, commonly known as camphor or mothballs for the prevention and treatment of the COVID-19.

An audio in circulation on social media is educating listeners to place the balls in hot water in order to inhale the vapour.

But contrary to claims, the Food and Drugs Authority has sounded a stern caution to Ghanaians against heeding to the advice from the purported audio.

In a statement signed by FDA CEO, Delese Darko and sighted by GhanaWeb the outfit indicates that:

“…camphor is an insecticide and produces a toxic gas which repels and kills insects.

The vapour produced by camphor in this way elicits a toxic gas which should not be inhaled under any circumstances.

“When the vapour produced is inhaled, the body breaks it down into other chemicals that react with cells in the body and damage tissues. This can cause skin and eye irritation, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhoea.

“Other effects of inhalation of the vapour produced by camphor are confusion, excitement, convulsions, severe anaemia and renal shutdown,” the statement further noted.

The authority charged the public to stick to the proposed safety protocols since there is no such proven treatment for the COVID-19.

The safety protocols approved by the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service include:

*Frequent washing of hands with soap under running water

*The use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers

*wearing of face/nose masks regularly

*Maintaining social distancing

*Avoid touching of eyes, nose and mouth

*Stay home and only go out if it’s absolutely necessary