The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed, has pleaded with sex workers in the region to desist from the trade as the country intensifies its efforts to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus.

“I know it can be difficult for some people to abstain from sex, but in this period of coronavirus, in this period that we are preaching social distancing, we have come to realise that there are a lot of people hiding under darkness to indulge in prostitution.

“I am pleading with you, please at this crucial moment, everybody is hot in this country, I am pleading people should fear God, fear the Almighty Allah and stop this prostitution” he added.

In an interview on Citi FM monitored by theghanareport.com, the minister cautioned the public to desist from patronising the services of sex workers.

He said some of the cases of coronavirus recorded in the region had been attributed to sex workers.

“If you look at the victims of this coronavirus, some of them are prostitutes, they have been fished out from those locations and I am using it as bases to ban prostitution in the Northern Region” he stressed.

A statement released on the matter by the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) read, “anyone who defies the directive will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the Laws of the Republic”

Read full statement below:

