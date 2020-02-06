2 hours ago

Residents in the Western Region, especially those around the Ghana– La Cote d’Ivoire border and the ‘galamsey’ prone areas have expressed fear over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus after it was recently declared global by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to them, "there is a suspected case of the disease in neighbouring La Cote d’Ivoire and Ethiopia another African country "and coupled with the highly populated nature of the region, there was the need for swift and intensive action to tackle the disease should it hit Ghana.

They lamented that the outbreak of the infection had implications for the nation’s health system, economy and issues of women and children and urged the Ghana Health Service to liaise with the districts around the various border towns in the region to organize a lot of education on the disease.

The residents gave their grievances in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when it went to town to ascertain whether people were aware of the disease and what they could do to prevent the infection should there be a case in Ghana.

Mr. Simon Anwubo, a businessman who plies his business between Ghana and La Cote d’Ivoire argued that contrary to a directive issued by the Ministry of Health directing all Regional Directors to designate treatment centres in their respective regions to deal with cases if they arise, the Western Region was yet to see such centers.

He bemoaned the little knowledge on the disease and suggested the provision of funds to the radio stations to intensify public education on the virus, in addition to beefing up health facilities to cater for the disease should it come to Ghana.

Mr. Anwubo further called on the regional health directorate to make room for adequate surveillance, logistics and resources to prevent the spread of the disease to Ghana.