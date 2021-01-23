22 minutes ago

The Ghana Federation of Disability has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Joshua Makubu, a physically challenged person, as the Minister-designate for the Oti Region.

This they say supports their advocacy for the inclusion of persons living with disability at all levels of governance.

Speaking to Citi News, the Communications and Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD), Adam Abdul Wahab, further appealed to the President to appoint a person with disability as the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

“We are happy with this development as a community. This goes to tell us that the inclusive development agenda we have been pursuing over the years is actually manifesting. I believe Joshua Makubu will confirm the capacity and capability of persons with disability.”

“We will appreciate it even more, should the President appoint a woman with disability as the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection,” he said.

When approved by Parliament, Joshua Makabu will be the second person with a disability to be appointed as a minister.

The first was Dr. Henry Seidu Danaa, a visually impaired; who served as Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs under former President John Mahama

He will take over from his predecessor, Nana Kwasi Owusu-Yeboah, the first Minister for the Oti Region.

The Oti Region was carved out of the Volta Region. It was among six new regions created in December 2018 in fulfilment of a campaign promise by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).