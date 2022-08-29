49 minutes ago

Former AS Roma striker Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan has sent an emotional farewell letter to his former club after sealing a move to newly promoted Italian Serie A side Cremonese.

There was special praise for his teammates, staff, and former coach Jose Mourinho who he had a very good relationship.

"My utmost love to the manager José Mourinho. The last seven months with you have totally changed my life. Thank you for believing in me."

The Serie A side will pay AS Roma an initial transfer fee of €6m plus €3m in add-ons.

Afena-Gyan's departure opens the door for the Giallorossi to sign former Torino striker Andrea Belotti who they have an agreement with.

After a first positive impact with the Giallorossi shirt, last season with a wonderful debut complete with a brace in Marassi against Genoa, the performance of the Ghanaian has gradually declined.

He was linked with a move to the newly promoted side Lecce while Sassuolo and Salernitana were all interested in him.

The young striker scored two goals in 17 Serie A appearances last season and won the UEFA Conference League title with AS Roma.

Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

He scored his first-ever Ghana in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.

MESSAGE BELOW: